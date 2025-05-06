Maha parties welcome SC order on local body elections

Mumbai, May 6 Maharashtra political parties on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) decision directing the holding of local body elections in the state with OBC reservation set to the percentage which existed before the submission of the Banthia Commission report in July 2022.

These elections have been pending for over three years for want of the apex court’s order, and because of this, several civic and local bodies are functioning under the administrator’s rule.

State BJP chief and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “We were all waiting for this moment for three years. The SC has decided to strengthen the democratic system.”

He added that the elections for local bodies in Maharashtra are now going to be held.

“I welcome the court ruling wholeheartedly. These elections will give momentum to developed Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continuously consulted with legal scholars. Today he succeeded. Just last week, the central government took a major decision to conduct a caste based census,” he said.

He said that the government and the courts are working to give strength to the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He further added that the upcoming elections belong to the workers who are serving the society with their heart, soul and wealth.

“The smiles on their faces must have definitely blossomed today. I sincerely wish all the workers the best of luck,” he said.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut said that their party is ready to face the elections.

“Our party has been continuously demanding that the elections to the local and civic bodies should be held as the elected representatives keep direct contact with the people and do their work,” he said.

He added that despite rains and festivals, the elections will be held in four months as per the apex court order, reiterating that the Shiv Sena UBT is fully geared up to fight the upcoming elections.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal said that the government, without wasting any time, should hold the local and civic body elections in four months and bring back the glory of posts of corporators, mayors and chairpersons of various subject committees.

“The MahaYuti did not hold elections in these years as it wanted to gain power also in local and civic bodies. After today’s order by the apex court, the government should conduct polls and do decentralisation of power,” he added.

The state NCP-SP chief, Jayant Patil, said: “Heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court for saving democracy. No local body elections have been held in Maharashtra for the last three years. Noting that the local bodies in the state have been run by administrative officers for the last three years, the Supreme Court has issued an interim order to announce these elections within a month and complete the election process within four months.”

He said that these elections will be held subject to the final order of the Supreme Court regarding OBC reservation, adding that these elections are essential for the workers of all political parties in the state.

“On behalf of our party, I thank the Supreme Court of the country for ordering these elections, which are important for the formation of a new leadership and keeping democracy alive, even after a delay of 3 years,” he said.

He further added that the Supreme Court, while giving its order, has allowed the Election Commission to seek an extension of the deadline for holding the elections if it deems necessary.

“We hope that the state government will not try to push for holding the elections under the cover of the Election Commission,” he said.

