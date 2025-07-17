Maha: Pending honorarium of ASHA volunteers process begins

Mumbai, July 17 Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Thursday in the state assembly said that the process of pending honorarium of ASHA volunteers and group promoters has already begun.

He said that the honorarium of ASHA volunteers and group promoters in the state is given by the Central government and the state government.

He said that the honorarium was pending in the meantime due to the non-receipt of funds from the Central government.

“Now the funds have been received, and the process of distributing the honorarium is underway,” he said while replying to a question raised by member Nana Patole.

“Honorarium from the State government is paid regularly. Funds from the Central government since January 2025 have been pending. Therefore, honorarium was not distributed during the interim period. Funds have been received from the Central government on June 4, 2025. Therefore, the pending honorarium distribution process is underway. Financial provision is available in this regard,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Minister Abitkar, in his reply to another question raised by member Abhijit Patil, said that the public health department has prepared a time-bound plan to provide accommodation facilities along with hospitals for doctors and employees working in the health services in the state.

Minister Abitkar said that regular attendance has been made mandatory for doctors and staff serving in the hospital, and biometric attendance has been made mandatory. It is mandatory for doctors and staff to be present for service.

“Registration of everything is being made compulsory, and if any irregularities are found, an inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken against the concerned. The main building and staff accommodation building at Manegaon Primary Health Centre in Madha taluka have been dilapidated, and a structural audit has been conducted. Accordingly, after obtaining a certificate from the Divisional Superintendent Engineer stating that there is no objection to the demolition of this health institution, the action to deregister the building construction will be taken through the Zilla Parishad. After the construction of the dilapidated buildings of this health institution is deregistered, action will be taken to construct a new building there,” said the minister.

To a question raised by member Rajkumar Badole with regard to strengthening of health services, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said that the government is committed to strengthening healthcare services in Gondia District Hospital and the rest of Maharashtra.

Minister Mushrif said that the government is trying to immediately provide sonography, dialysis machines and other medical facilities in the Gondia hospital.

“Immediate measures are also being taken regarding the supply of blood components required for thalassemia and sickle cell patients. Gangabai Blood Bank is functioning in Gondia Government Medical College, but the blood component separation machine is not operational at present. The license required for this machine is given after a joint inspection by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the state government's FDA department. This inspection will be held on July 1, 2025, after which the license will be given in a month. A new government medical college has been approved in Gondia. From now on, the entire responsibility will be with the dean; it will not be given to the district surgeon,” he said.

