Maha: PM Modi to inaugurate CM’s short-term employability courses programme

Mumbai, Sep 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Chief Minister's Short-Term Employability Course Programme in Maharashtra on October 9.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday said that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Amrit Mahotsav birthday the department has decided to train 75,000 trainees every year through the total of 2,506 batches will start from 419 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 141 Government Technical Schools in the state through Chief Minister's Short-Term Employability Course Programme.

Minister Lodha said that by providing employment-oriented training to the youth in a short period of time, skilled manpower will be created as per the needs of the industry, and skill training will be made available on a large scale to women candidates and youth from rural areas to create opportunities for skill-based self-employment.

He added that this scheme will play a significant role in taking Maharashtra to the forefront in new businesses in modern technology.

“The government has decided to start the Chief Minister's Short-Term Employability Course Programme outside the institution's timings by utilising the infrastructure facilities in the industrial training institutes and technical school centres in the state. In line with this, a standard procedure has been fixed, and an online admission system has been developed. 25 per cent of the seats in the short-term courses have been reserved for the students of the institute, and the remaining seats will be available for external candidates. The training fee will be charged from Rs 1000 to 5,000 per month. Training will be provided in 419 government industrial training institutes and 141 government technical schools,” said Minister Lodha.

According to the minister, under the Chief Minister's Short-Term Employability Course Programme, various new-age and traditional employment-oriented short-term vocational courses will be taught.

These include courses in Additive Manufacturing, Aerospace Structure Fitter, Internet of Things, Electric Vehicle, Solar Energy, Drone Technology, Social Media Influencer, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Green Hydrogen, and Mobile Repair Technician.

These courses will include students who are undergoing training in ITI and have completed ITI, students who have diplomas, degrees in higher and technical education and students who are undergoing and have completed class 10th and 12th education. Training will be provided in 419 government industrial training institutes and 141 government technical schools.

The department sources said that 364 batches are dedicated to women candidates in courses in emerging sectors, while 408 batches of business courses like Electric Vehicle, Solar Energy, Green Hydrogen Production, AI, and Internet of Things. There will be two batches of "Vedic Sanskar Junior Assistant" trade for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

