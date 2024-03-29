Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana

Mumbai, March 29 The Founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP), Bacchu Kadu alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu, who is part of the ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra, on Friday fielded Dinesh Bub from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP has already nominated sitting MP Navneet Rana.

A four-time MLA from the Achalpur Assembly constituency in Amravati district, Bacchu Kadu has strongly opposed Navnit Rana’s nomination, saying the BJP did not bother to take PJP's views into account despite the party having two legislators in the Amravati district.

Dinesh Bub, who belonged to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, has joined hands with Bacchu Kadu now.

‘’We will do everything to maintain our self-respect and pride. We will fight the elections in Amravati with full strength,’’ Bacchu Kadu said.

He also made it clear that he would not go to Sagar, which is the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for a possible patch-up.

