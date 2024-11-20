Maha polls: 113-year-old woman casts vote, inspires nation

Mumbai, Nov 20 In the ongoing Maharasthra Assembly polls, an extraordinary moment of democratic spirit was on display as 113-year-old Kanchanben Badshah exercised her franchise on Wednesday.

Defying her age and physical limitations, Kanchanben, who arrived at the polling station in a wheelchair, showcased unwavering enthusiasm for participation in the democratic process.

A resident of Mumbai, Kanchanben has been voting in every state assembly and Lok Sabha election, a tradition she has maintained with remarkable consistency and dedication. The elderly voter was accompanied by a family member who expressed pride in her commitment to fulfilling her civic duty.

Despite her advanced age, Kanchanben continues to serve as an inspiration, reminding citizens of the power and importance of every single vote.

Speaking to the media, her companion said, "She has never missed an election and participates with the same enthusiasm each time. Her dedication is a lesson for all of us."

The elections across Maharashtra on Wednesday, saw a voter turnout of 18.24 per cent by 11 a.m., picking up momentum after a slow start at 6.61 per cent by 9 a.m. The Maoist-affected Gadchiroli region stood out with an impressive 30 per cent turnout during the early hours.

The polls, contested across 288 assembly seats, are a high-stakes battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. Over 9.70 crore voters, including 5.22 crore men and 4.69 crore women, are eligible to vote, with Pune district leading in voter numbers.

The election will decide the fate of 4,136 candidates, including prominent figures such as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The counting of votes is set to be conducted on November 23.

