Maha polls: All nephews have same DNA, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Nashik, Oct 25 NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Friday that all nephews in politics have the same DNA after his nephew Sameer Bhujbal announced to contest as an independent from Nandgaon constituency.

“Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar's nephew, Gopinath Munde's nephew, Balasaheb Thackeray's nephew, there are many nephews in politics it seems they all do not listen to their uncles,” said Chhagan Bhujbal.

Bhujbal will contest from Yevala on the NCP ticket while Sameer will fight as an independent against the Shiv Sena nominee Suhas Kande.

Bhujbal is caught in a precarious situation, especially at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the MahaYuti to avoid rebellion or party leaders contesting as an independent to avoid a split in votes.

While Chhagan Bhujbal will seek votes for MahaYuti, Sameer Bhujbal will approach voters to get their support for the defeat of the MahaYuti nominee.

The reality is nephews cutting across all parties have not only ditched their uncles but also created their own space in state politics. NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar deserted him and joined the MahaYuti in June 2023.

Incidentally, Ajit Pawar is now pitted against his nephew Yogendra Pawar from the Baramati Assembly seat. Ajit Pawar has defended his decision to leave his uncle and join the BJP-led MahaYuti government for the cause of development.

The veteran BJP leader and former union minister Gopinath Munde also suffered a jolt after his nephew Dhananjay Munde left him and joined the united NCP. Despite strong opposition from old guards, Sharad Pawar defended Dhananjay Munde’s induction into the united NCP and elevated him to the Leader of the Opposition of the state council.

Similarly, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s nephew Raj Thackeray left the party and formed his own outfit citing his differences with Uddhav Thackeray. Defending his decision, Raj Thackeray had said "badawas" (priests at the Vithoba temple) were coming between the lord-Bal Thackeray - and party workers.

Sameer Bhujbal resigned as Mumbai NCP chief on October 24 and announced his decision to contest as an independent from Nandgaon seat. His decision to quit NCP and contest as an independent came after discussions with his uncle Chhagan Bhujbal and the national president Ajit Pawar.

Sameer Bhujbal in his resignation letter said: “Have decided to contest from Nandgaon Assembly constituency due to the demand from the local people. The Bhujbal family has a special affection for Nandgaon and a good connection with the people from that constituency. However, the present situation there is quite serious and the political atmosphere is polluted. The people and party office bearers met me several times and put up their case. In response to their demand, I have decided to contest from the Nandgaon seat in a bid to completely change the terror-like situation there.”

