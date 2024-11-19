Maha polls: BVA accuses BJP leader of distributing money, Tawde denies

Virar (Maharashtra), Nov 19 A major controversy erupted after BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde was gheraoed by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) activists on Tuesday for allegedly 'distributing' money in a hotel in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The activists led by BVA legislator Kshitij Thakur got aggressive demanding Tawde’s arrest. They threatened that they would not allow Tawde to leave the hotel till the polling was over on Wednesday.

A video went viral on social media in which Tawde, who was accompanied by the BJP nominee Rajan Naik from Nalasopara, was questioned by BVA activists over the distribution of money ahead of the polling slated for Wednesday. One of the activists showed a diary believed to have details about how much money was distributed and to whom.

BVA chief and Vasai-Virar legislator Hitendra Thakur alleged that Tawde was involved in the distribution of Rs 5 crore. "I have received a diary and a laptop which contain the information about where and how much has been. distributed," he claimed.

Thakur targeted Tawde saying, "He (Tawde) called me 25 times requesting me to go. Please forgive me. He also admitted that he was wrong.’’

"BJP's national leader has come to distribute money. Police should take action, only then we will leave. I am a law-abiding person," said Thakur. “Look at my phone book. How many incoming calls I have received from Tawde? I got news earlier, that Vinod Tawde will bring Rs 5 crore. We have received the diaries, let's see what legal action is taken," he added.

"The Election Commission authorities should immediately take action against Tawde and BJP nominee Rajan Naik as per the stipulated rules. Otherwise, Tawde and Nasik will stay with me till 6 p.m. tomorrow (till the polling ends)," said Thakur. He further added, "Tawde and Naik should come and speak in front of the people. I will not meet them in private.’’

Tawde has denied the allegations of distribution of money. However, BVA activists demanded that they have to check Tawde’s car as well.

The police arrived at the hotel and were dispersing the BVA activists from there.

