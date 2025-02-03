Maha reports 163 suspected GBS patients, five deaths

Mumbai, Feb 3 The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients has increased to 163 with five suspected deaths in Maharashtra as of Monday.

Of these 127 diagnosed are confirmed GBS cases. One suspected new GBS case was reported on Monday and the remaining four cases are from previous days.

According to the state Public Health Department, 32 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 86 are from newly added villages in the PMC area, 18 are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 19 are from Pune rural and eight are from other districts.

Out of these patients, 47 have been discharged till now, 47 are in the intensive care unit and 21 are on ventilators.

Of the 163 patients, 24 are from the age group of 0-9 years, 22 from 10-19 years, 35 from 20-29 years, 20 from 30-39 years, 18 from 40-49 years, 25 from 50-59 years, 14 from 60-69 years, 2 from 70-79 years and 3 from 80-89 years.

On Monday, 63 Serum samples were sent to NIMHANS Bengaluru for Antiganglioside Antibodies testing.

The symptoms of GBS include sudden weakness in hands or legs/paralysis, trouble while albino or weakness with sudden onset and Diarrhea for a sustained period.

The public health department has appealed to the citizens not to panic and visit a government hospital in case any symptoms are seen. Citizens should also implement preventive measures.

The public health department has asked the citizens to take care to keep water quality good especially to drink boiled water, food should be fresh and clean and avoid eating stale food and partially cooked food (chicken or mutton).

