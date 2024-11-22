Maha results will bring joy to Shivaji's supporters, gloom for Aurangzeb’s sympathisers: Krishnam

Ghaziabad, Nov 22 As the Maharashtra election results will be announced on November 23, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday claimed that the people who support Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideologies will celebrate Diwali while the ones who support Aurangzeb will mourn.

Pramod Krishnam also posted on 'X' and said, "Like Haryana, history will be created in Maharashtra too. Pakistan will mourn and India will celebrate Diwali."

Talking to IANS, Pramod Krishnam said, "There are a few leaders in India who support and love Pakistan. A few leaders support silently and some publicly. I want to tell you that the people of Maharashtra are with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The people who follow Shivaji Maharaj will celebrate 'Diwali' and those who love Aurangzeb will mourn."

"Just like under the leadership of the BJP government, we won in Haryana. I think the people of Maharashtra will choose the people who follow the Chhatrapati's ideologies. That's what I believe. The whole country is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, a few leaders in the Opposition are trying to defeat PM Modi in the elections with the support of Pakistan. The ones who want to see him lose will surely face defeat in Maharashtra. After the defeat, there will be mourning in Pakistan. But, in India people will celebrate," he added.

Maharashtra voters cast their ballots for all 288 Assembly seats in a single-day election on November 20. Polling was conducted smoothly from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM across the state.

Vote counting will take place on November 23, and the results will be announced the same day. The outcome will reveal whether the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP can retain power or if the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will make a comeback.

The third-largest legislative Assembly after Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the state witnessed a fierce political rumble this year between the two main alliances, the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena combination won 161 seats. The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56. However, disagreement over power-sharing led to Uddhav walking out of NDA and forming a government with the NCP and Congress under the MVA banner.

