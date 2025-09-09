Maha Revenue Dept allocates land for IB’s residential quarters in Panvel

Mumbai, Sep 9 The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the allocation of 4 hectares of grazing land in Mauje Asudgaon, Panvel, District Raigad, to the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Mumbai Division. This will enable the construction of modern residential quarters for SIB officers and employees, strengthening national security infrastructure in the region.

According to the revenue department release, the aligns with the provisions of Sections 22A and 40 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, Rules 5, 6, and 50 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Distribution of Government Land) Rules, 1971, Government Notification dated March 15, 2018, Government Circular dated December 14, 1998, and Section 51(1)(c) of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958. The land has been granted to the Deputy Director, Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, Government of India, Mumbai Division, as ‘Occupant Class-2’ with lien and possession, subject to the prescribed terms and conditions.

The allotment is based on an assessment amount of 50 per cent of the value calculated at the non-cultivated rate, as per the current rapid census.

The Revenue Department, headed by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, remains committed to facilitating strategic infrastructure projects that support national agencies while ensuring compliance with state regulations and promoting the welfare of officers and employees serving the nation, said the release.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the provision of expenditure for the repair of Ghonga and Kanadi minor irrigation schemes in Murtijapur taluka of Akola district. A provision of Rs 4.76 crore was approved for the repair of the Ghonga project and Rs 4.92 crore for the Kanadi project.

The work of the Ghonga Micro Irrigation Scheme was completed in 1986. The work of the Kanda Kanda Micro Irrigation Scheme was completed in 1977. The pitching of both these projects has not been repaired, trees and bushes have grown in the canal, and the service road on the project has not been repaired.

For this, the expenditure was approved as a special matter for the repair of both these projects. Due to this repair, an additional 35 thousand cubic meters water storage and 45 hectares of irrigation capacity will be created. The original water storage of this project is 1550 thousand cubic meters, and the original irrigation capacity is 350 hectares.

As far as the repair of the Kanadi project is concerned, it will create an additional 38 thousand cubic meters of water storage and 46 hectares of irrigation capacity. The original water storage of this project is 1700 thousand cubic meters, and the original irrigation capacity is 286 hectares, said the government release.

