Maha Revenue dept forms vigilance squads to ensure transparency

Mumbai, Dec 5 The Maharashtra Revenue Department has formed Divisional Vigilance squads and a state-level committee to ensure greater transparency, accountability, and a people-centric approach in its functioning.

The Revenue Department announced the decision on Thursday on the eve of completion of one-year term of the BJP-led MahaYuti government on December 5.

"Dedicated Vigilance Squads are being constituted at the level of each Divisional Commissioner to conduct effective and time-bound inquiries into complaints against officers and employees concerning revenue-related matters (minor minerals, land records, stamp duty, land measurement, and allied functions). These teams will complete a preliminary inquiry and submit their report to the competent authority within 30 days for regular complaints and within 15 days for extremely serious complaints," Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

"A state-level committee, chaired by me as the Revenue Minister, is being formed to periodically review the functioning of these Vigilance teams and recommend necessary improvements," said the statement issued by the Revenue Minister's office.

"On the occasion of the first anniversary of the state government, this initiative marks a significant milestone in our commitment to transparent, responsive, and efficient governance," the Minister noted.

Minister Bawankule finalised the working procedure and thereafter the Revenue Department issued a Government Resolution on Thursday, directing all Divisional Commissioners to establish the respective vigilance squads within the next 15 days.

"The decision was taken to ensure in-depth examination of serious complaints received against Revenue Department officers and employees regarding irregularities in land measurement, minor minerals, stamp duty, and other revenue-related work. The department believes that proper and impartial inquiry into such complaints will help enhance the credibility of the administration," the Minister said.

According to the government resolution, the seven new vigilance squads are established at the Divisional Commissioner level.

These squads will be chaired by the Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Divisional Commissioner Office and comprise Member Secretary: Deputy Collector (Revenue) and members including Deputy Collector, District Superintendent Land Records, District Mining Officer, Joint District Registrar, and an officer of Tehsildar rank.

"A minimum of four officers must be physically present during any inquiry conducted by the squad. The squad will also have the authority to investigate in another division if the situation demands," the government resolution said.

A six-member state-level committee, led by Revenue Minister Bawankule, has been constituted to ensure the efficiency and regularity of the vigilance work.

The committee includes the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), one Joint Secretary, and three Deputy Secretaries.

"The department's initiative will make the process of primary investigation, on-site inquiry, document verification, and report submission for serious complaints concerning minor minerals, land, stamp duty, land measurement, and ancillary work more rapid and effective," Minister Bawankule said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor