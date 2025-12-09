Maha: Revised alignment approved for Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway

Nagpur, Dec 9 The Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the revised alignment for the Nagpur-Chandrapur Express Highway.

The new alignment, which spans a total length of 204 kilometres, incorporates suggestions received from the Central government's Gati Shakti Portal.

The revised alignment will connect the Seldoh Interchange on the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg to Navegaon (Mor) on the Durg-Hyderabad National Highway.

The committee also gave approval for an extension of the deadline for the privatisation and development of plots in Mumbai, specifically at Ghatkopar East, Chembur, Andheri (West), Ambivali Mudran Kamgar Nagar, and Chunabhatti.

CM Fadnavis stressed the government’s priority in resolving traffic congestion issues arising from the rapid pace of urbanisation. He directed that various measures be undertaken to ease traffic congestion on the Hadapsar to Yavat route in Pune district.

He emphasised that any measures, such as road upgrades and the construction of an elevated highway on this route, must be implemented without causing inconvenience to citizens.

He also called for necessary and immediate steps to resolve the traffic jam near Bhairoba Nala.

Fadnavis instructed that all ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects in the state must first receive approval from the Gati Shakti Portal.

He directed that every project should only be presented before the Committee meeting after securing Gati Shakti approval.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also unveiled the Zebru' Mascot for the road safety awareness campaign, saying that it will become more effective in preventing accidents.

He appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules and participate in the road safety campaign, adopting the core mantra: 'Road Safety is Life Safety' (Rasta Suraksha Jeevan Raksha).

In his introductory speech, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that the 'Zebru' mascot is a messenger of road safety, adding that the road safety campaign will be implemented with the understanding that pedestrians have the first right (Pahila Hakka Padcharyancha).

He said that ‘Zebru' will be taken to every corner of the state, adding that the campaign will be executed in a way that makes 'Zebru' the living soul of road safety.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also instructed the Urban Development Department to formulate regulations for removing encroachments on footpaths and not removing the railings there.

