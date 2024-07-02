Maha: Rules relaxed for collection of application & age limit on women scheme

Mumbai, July 2 Days after the announcement of Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana in the additional budget for 2024-25 proposing monetary assistance to women in the state every month, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday declared relaxation in the collection of applications till July 15 and increase in the age limit to 60 years.

In his reply to the debate on the Governor’s address in the state assembly, Shinde announced that although the scheme proposes transfer of Rs 1,500 into the bank accounts of eligible women from July 1, considering the overwhelming response and the turnout of women in districts the applications will be collected till July 15.

The scheme will be applicable in the age group of 21 to 60 every month but Shinde announced an increase in the limit up to 60 years. The scheme is expected to cost the Maharashtra government Rs 46,000 crore annually.

Chief Minister took a swipe at the opposition for questioning the government’s intent and the viability of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, saying that the government is committed to effective implementation as it aims to ensure the financial independence of women, improve their health and nutrition and strengthen their pivotal role in the family.

“District Collectors have been given clear instructions to accord the highest priority to complete the collection of applications and later implement the scheme smoothly for eligible women,” the Chief Minister said.

He also warned that the government will suspend those who demand money from eligible women to get the benefits under the scheme. He strongly defended the government’s move to provide three free cylinders to women and free education to girls pursuing higher education.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi accusing it of spreading a fake narrative in the Lok Sabha elections and creating misunderstanding among people that if BJP voted to power the Constitution would be changed.

“MahaYuti will give a befitting reply to you (Maha Vikas Aghadi) for your fake narrative with a slew of works. Our government has introduced schemes for farmers, youth and senior citizens,” he said.

He further cornered the opposition saying that despite PM Modi bashing he has become the Prime Minister for the third time in a row.

“Congress, which could not even cross 100 seats, will need 25 years to win 240 seats which BJP has bagged,” the Chief Minster said.

While showering praise on PM Modi’s leadership said that PM Modi stopped the war for two hours to rescue the Indian students stuck in Ukraine after Russia’s attack.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor