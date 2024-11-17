Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP's Navneet Rana

Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 Tight security measures have been implemented in Amravati after a mob attacked former BJP MP Navneet Rana during a rally. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, a senior official confirmed on Sunday.

Providing details, CDPO Rahul Gaikwad (Khallar) stated, "On Saturday night, some individuals disrupted Ramesh Bundile's meeting and targeted former MP Navneet Rana. A case was registered late at night based on her complaint. Investigations are underway and strict police arrangements have been made in the village to prevent further disturbances."

He also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and avoid escalating tensions.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, involved chairs being hurled and threatening slogans being shouted at Rana's rally in Khallar village. Following the attack, Rana filed a police complaint. Authorities have urged the public not to believe in rumours.

Video footage showed Rana surrounded by supporters as a group of people threw chairs at her. In one clip, she is seen approaching the mob, apparently asking them to leave, but the situation worsened. Her security personnel intervened to protect her from the attack.

After the incident, Rana visited the local police station and demanded action against those involved. Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and deployed additional forces in the area to ensure law and order.

Speaking to the media, Rana said, "We were peacefully campaigning in Khallar when some people began making inappropriate gestures and hooting during my speech. I ignored them, but then they started shouting 'Allahu Akbar' slogans. When my supporters asked them to stop using slurs against me, they began throwing chairs."

"Their anger seemed directed at me. They hurled chairs and used abusive language. Some of my party colleagues were injured, as seen in the video. My six security personnel saved me. One of them even got spat on instead of me. We have lodged a complaint, and if arrests are not made soon, the Hindu community of Amravati will gather here," she told the reporters.

Inspector Kiran Wankhade of the Amravati Rural crime branch confirmed that Rana was in Khallar to campaign for BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile ahead of the November 20 state elections.

"During the rally, a dispute arose between two groups. We have registered a case based on Navneet Rana's complaint. The situation is under control, and a police checkpoint has been set up in the village. We request citizens not to believe in any rumours. Further investigation is ongoing," he said.

A former actor, Navneet Rana, served as an Independent MP for Amravati from 2019 to 2024. She joined the BJP earlier this year but lost in the general elections. Rana, who is married to Ravi Rana, an MLA from Badnera, was previously associated with Sharad Pawar's NCP.

