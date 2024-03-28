Maha seeks three-month extension for Chief Secretary
By IANS | Published: March 28, 2024 10:50 PM2024-03-28T22:50:14+5:302024-03-28T22:55:04+5:30
Mumbai, March 28 The Maharashtra government has sought a three-month extension for Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, citing the ongoing Lok Sabha election process.
A 1987 batch IAS officer, Kareer had taken over as Chief Secretary on December 31 and is due to retire on March 31.
A state government officer said the government expects the Centre's reply in the next two to three days.
