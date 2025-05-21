Maha sets target of 204 lakh tonnes of Kharif production, warns action against linking of fertilisers

Mumbai, May 21 Amid weather forecast of above normal monsoon, the Maharashtra government has set a target of 204 lakh tonnes of production during Kharif season against 187 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

While addressing the state-level Kharif season planning review meeting of the Agriculture Department, the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate said that the state has sufficient stock of seeds and fertilizers and the farmers of Maharashtra will not face any shortage of seeds and fertilizers.

“Generally, looking at the trend of previous years, seeds have been made available in those places considering which crop can be grown in more or less quantity,” he said.

He also announced that the government will take action under the Essential Commodities Act or similar law against the suppliers or concerned for linking of fertilisers, which are not in demand with those in demand or also with pesticides at the time of sale to farmers.

Stating that complaints of linking are continuously coming in the case of fertilisers, the Chief Minister said that now a board will be put up outside every agricultural centre and a phone number will be given on it.

“Therefore, if there is an insistence on linking, if you call that number, action will be taken against the concerned under the Essential Commodities Act or similar law,” he warned.

He added that to check bogus seeds, the state government has made a rule to register seeds on the Central government's 'Saathi' portal.

“Due to this registration, these seeds will become traceable. Strict steps are being taken against bogus seeds, and from this year, it has been decided to bring the information of all seeds on the 'Saathi' portal, and the Central government has approved it,” he said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that about 70,000 quintals of seeds are available on the portal, and it is traceable.

“Therefore, if there is any malpractice in this, it will be noticed. From next year, 100 per cent of the seeds will be on the 'Saathi' portal,” he added.

Fadnavis said that adequate care is being taken to ensure that pest management is done properly, adding that, especially this year, digital agricultural schools have also been organised, and digital agricultural schools will be organised in every taluka.

He added that farmers will be guided regarding pest management through these digital agricultural schools.

As per the Chief Minister, the Agriculture Department has launched an AI-based mobile app 'Mahavistar', and all the information and videos related to agriculture are available on this app.

“The app provides farmers with all the information and videos about farming, its methods, pest management, its methods, what should be used at which stage, etc. This app has a chatbot in the Marathi language, and if any question is asked, it gets the right answer,” he said.

He appealed to every farmer in the state to download this digital friend of farmers on their mobile phones and get all the information related to agriculture.

Fadnavis said that instructions have been given to the banks to ensure that farmers are provided with agricultural loans properly. The banks have agreed not to insist on the CIBIL score.

“Therefore, if the CIBIL score is demanded in any bank branch, action will be taken against that branch,” he added.

He emphasised the need to pay full attention to providing loans to farmers on time. He said that an early warning system has also been put in place with the help of IMD to provide advance warning of some disasters due to climate change.

