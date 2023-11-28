Maha Shocker: Govt teacher hangs self after killing wife, minor son in Solapur

Solapur (Maharashtra), Nov 28 In a shocking incident, a government school teacher allegedly killed his wife and their minor son early on Tuesday before committing suicide at his home in Solapur, the police said.

The incident came to light when a relative, Yuvraj M. Munde, went to visit the family on Tuesday morning only to find the three bodies in the bedroom of the second floor flat in Naikwadi area of the town.

According to Barshi City police station official Sindhu Deshmukh, the deceased have been identified as Atul S. Munde (40), his wife Trupti (36), also a local schoolteacher, and their five-year-old son Om.

“Yuvraj Munde, the cousin brother of the deceased, informed the police following which a team was rushed to the spot. The bodies have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of their deaths,” Deshmukh said.

According to preliminary investigation, the body of Trupti Munde was found lying on the bed with her throat slit, while her son had been smothered with a pillow. The minor also suffered injuries on the head and neck.

Both were allegedly killed by Atul Munde, who apparently committed suicide by hanging himself in the same room, Deshmukh told IANS.

The motive behind the double murder-cum-suicide is not clear yet. The police are questioning their neighbours, friends and relatives for more information as the incident has sparked a sensation in the town with many people rushing there.

The police suspect that the dual murder-cum-suicide may have occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday. They are probing all possible angles, including domestic dispute, professional issues or any other external factors.

While Atul Munde was a teacher in the Zilla Parishad School in Karmala, his wife Trupti taught at the Abhinav Primary School in Barshi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor