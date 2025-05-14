Maha: Thane gets first metro, trial run for Metro Line 9 phase I commences

Mumbai, May 14 The trial run of Phase-1 of Metro Line-9 commenced on Wednesday, marking the first-ever metro line in Thane district. It was flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister & Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Chairman Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A technical inspection was also carried out in their presence. Metro Line-9 is part of Mumbai’s pioneering double-decker infrastructure project, where both metro and vehicular flyovers share a common viaduct.

Phase 1 spans 4.4 km from Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon, with stations at Dahisar (East), Pandurangwadi, Miragaon, and Kashigaon.

According to MMRDA, the Metro Line-9 will transform travel for Mira-Bhayandar residents by connecting directly to CSMIA Airport via Lines 7, 7A, and Andheri (West) via Line 2B, Ghatkopar via Lines 7 and 1, Link Road through Metro Line-2A at Dahisar (East), Thane via Line-10 at Miragaon ( in Future) and Vasai-Virar via the upcoming Line-13.

“The implementation of this corridor is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, especially near Dahisar Toll Naka, lower vehicular emissions and promote eco-friendly commuting, introduce energy-efficient systems like regenerative braking and employ green construction practices with reduced environmental impact,” said the MMRDA in a release.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said: “Technical testing for this phase has begun. This stretch offers seamless connectivity along the Western Express Highway and will act as a major decongestion solution. It is the first time in the MMR that a double-decker structure combining a metro and a flyover has been constructed. Mira-Bhayandar will immensely benefit from this integration, and we are committed to completing 50 km of metro this year, followed by 62 km next year and 60 km in the year after.

In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “The proposed extension up to Virar will ensure connectivity across Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts. Under MMRDA’s leadership, we are working towards a 337 km-long metro network for Mumbai. Our goal is to commission 50–60 km of metro each year, thereby offering complete last-mile and end-to-end connectivity. This will bring down the number of vehicles on the roads and reduce pollution levels significantly.”

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said: “Metro Line-9 is a testimony to our commitment to fast-tracking infrastructure projects that benefit the common man. With reduced travel times and enhanced intermodal connectivity, this corridor will improve the ease of commuting and contribute positively to the regional economy.”

MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee asserted that Metro Line-9 is a strategic connector that integrates Mira-Bhayandar with the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“With seamless interchanges to key metro lines including Line-2A, Line-7, Line-1, and the upcoming Lines 10 and 13, this corridor creates a continuous, end-to-end travel experience from Mira-Bhayandar to Andheri, Ghatkopar, Thane, and even Vasai-Virar. It exemplifies our vision of 'Mumbai in Minutes'—where time, distance, and congestion no longer constrain opportunity, mobility, or growth,” he remarked.

--IANS

