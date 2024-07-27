Maha to be $6trn economy by 2047, to play major role in Viksit Bharat mission: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, July 27 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that his state would have a huge role to play in the creation of a Developed India -- Viksit Bharat -- by 2047, saying that the state government is committed to actively contributing towards this mission.

"Maharashtra will become a $1 trillion economy by 2027, $2.5 trillion economy by 2037 and $6 trillion economy by 2047. The state government will make every effort to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making Maharashtra the global economic powerhouse and Mumbai the global Fintech capital," Shinde said in his speech at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi.

The Maharashtra CM said that the state government has crafted all policies and initiatives keeping in mind the poor, women, youth and farmers on the lines of the Central government, adding that the government has announced many schemes for these sections in the annual budget.

Saying that Maharashtra is a major contributor to the nation's economy with its strong industrial and service-sector base, Shinde said the state tops the among other states in attracting the maximum foreign direct investment.

"In the last two years, Maharashtra has signed investment agreements worth Rs 5 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum which will generate 3 lakh jobs. The state government is focussing on district-level strategies to create a balanced and inclusive economic development model. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government has started the Namo Shetkari Maha Samman Nidhi Yojana wherein the financial aid of Rs 6,000 is being distributed to each farmer annually. Maharashtra is the only state to provide crop insurance for one rupee. Nearly 1.70 crore farmers have been paid Rs 7,292 crore under this scheme," the Maharashtra CM said.

He further said that the state government is resolved to double the income of farmers and for that it has prepared the Agriculture Food Export Policy. "The government will set up onion banks for the storage of 10 lakh tonnes of onions based on nuclear energy."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the price policy regarding purchase of onions for 'buffer stock' under Price Stabilisation Fund Scheme.

"In order to promote the export of agricultural produce, the government is providing various testing facilities under one umbrella. Further, the government has taken a decision to provide free power up to 7.5 horsepower to the agricultural pumps," he said.

Shinde also said that the state government has expanded the health insurance scheme 'Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana' by including all citizens with an increase in coverage to Rs 5 lakh.

"Maharashtra is the first state in the country to establish a Ministry of Disability for the all-round development of disabled people and also the first state to make a transgender policy," he added.

Shinde said that the government has launched the skill training programme to make the youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years employable. Under the Mukhyamantri Karya Prashikshan Yojana, the government will provide apprenticeships to educated unemployed youth and give them a stipend of up to Rs 10,000.

"The government aims to create 'capable youth' by 2047 and carry the message of 'Able India'. Therefore, to increase the performance of our country in specific sports of Olympics and other international competitions, 'Mission Lakshyavedh Yojana' has been started," he noted.

Moreover, the government has announced a slew of schemes to make women self-reliant and financially empowered and a scheme has been proposed for free higher education for girls.

Shinde said that the old and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other parts will be redeveloped through cluster development schemes. Nearly two lakh homes will be constructed through various agencies.

The government has launched the redevelopment of Asia's largest slum, the Dharavi, which will help improve the standard of living of its residents.

He further added that the government is developing a metro rail network of 390 km in the MMR with an investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Similar metro projects are underway in Pune and Nagpur.

According to Shinde, the government is developing the Konkan Coastal Road and the Konkan Green Field Expressway, which will prove to be game changers for that region. The government will construct 5,000 km of access control grid to provide seamless connectivity.

Shinde thanked the Centre for approving the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan greenfield port project in Palghar district, saying that it will boost the state's economic growth.

