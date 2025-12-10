Maha to constitute study group for transport planning and E-Challan policy: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 10 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday in the state council announced that the government will establish a study group for transport planning and E-Challan policy.

Considering the rising number of vehicles in Mumbai and the surrounding areas, it is essential to adopt modern technology for transport planning and issuance of e-challans.

He was replying to a question regarding traffic constables issuing e-challans using their personal mobile phones was raised by legislator Sunil Shinde.

Minister of State Yogesh Kadam informed that the government is considering providing official cameras to constables. Adding to this, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a study group. Members Prasad Lad, Satej Patil, Bhai Jagtap, Adv. Anil Parab and Manisha Kayande participated in the related discussion.

Providing further details on transport planning, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the Development Control Regulations (DCR) of Mumbai do not adequately account for two-wheelers.

The government will examine whether changes can be made in this regard. The system will be upgraded to ensure that vehicle owners receive e-challan notifications promptly.

As pending fines become difficult to recover after a certain period, the government plans to hold Lok Adalats and recover 50 per cent of the dues through a compromise under an amnesty scheme. The possibility of linking penalty payments with FASTag will also be explored.

He also added that since vehicle owners in slum areas of Mumbai do not have designated parking spaces and are compelled to park on roads, this aspect will also be considered in the upcoming policy draft.

Minister of State Yogesh Kadam further informed that traffic constables have been instructed not to take photos using private mobile phones, and disciplinary action has been taken in Chandrapur in such a case.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry Uday Samant, who is assigned the Urban Development Department during legislative proceedings, informed the Legislative Council that the remaining payment to Sthapatya Consultancy India Private Limited, the firm appointed for the property survey in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, will be made only after a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in its work.

The Minister was responding to a Calling Attention Motion raised by legislator Amit Gorkhe regarding the city-wide property survey carried out by the private contractor under the PCMC Tax Assessment and Collection Department.

Legislator Umatai Khapre also participated in the discussion with supplementary questions.

Minister Samant said the company was awarded a contract worth Rs 47.95 crore to survey 5,80,000 properties.

The survey identified an additional 3,70,213 new properties.

The PCMC approved an additional expenditure of Rs 29.09 crore for this increased workload. However, only Rs 12 crore has been paid to the company so far.

He revealed that irregularities were noted during the survey, specifically regarding the change in the classification of some properties from 'Residential' to 'Commercial'.

He confirmed that an inquiry into these irregularities will be conducted by the officer currently holding the charge of the Municipal Commissioner.

The decision to pay the remaining dues to the company will be taken only after the completion of this investigation.

