Maha to enforce new regulations for folk art centres

Mumbai, Feb 10 Maharashtra Minister of Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Monday that the state government will soon enforce new regulations for folk art centres in a bid to safeguard the state’s rich folk art and also to ensure that the essence of this rich cultural heritage thrives.

“The Cultural Affairs Department will formulate regulations mandating the exclusive use of traditional instruments at the folk-art centres across the state. The revenue and police department will also be directed to take immediate action to enforce these rules and the district collectors across the state will be asked to initiate necessary steps,” said Shelar.

The decision was taken at the meeting the minister chaired to address the concerns and demands of folk artists in Maharashtra.

“Complaints have been received regarding the use of DJs and modern sound systems instead of traditional instruments at the centres. If such violations are found, district collectors and police authorities must take stringent action against those responsible. Also, there is a shortage of folk artists, ‘Lavani’ performers and other traditional performers at these centres. To revive and promote these art forms, a dedicated training program will be launched in the name of Late Padma Shri Yamunabai Waikar aiming to nurture a new generation of folk artists,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shelar announced that Kolhapur, the heartland of Marathi cinema, will soon witness a grand museum at the Kolhapur Chitra Nagari (Kolhapur Film City) to honour and preserve its rich cinematic heritage.

This museum will house priceless memorabilia, including historic documents from the golden age of cinema, old films, iconic posters, classic cameras, costumes, scripts and more. A high-level meeting with the board of directors of Kolhapur Chitra Nagari Corporation was held with the cultural affairs minister.

Shelar emphasised that the new museum at Kolhapur Chitra Nagari will play a pivotal role in preserving the rich history of Marathi cinema, ensuring that people across ages are able to appreciate and connect with its glorious legacy.

He also stressed the importance of promoting cultural tourism and proposed the production of short films that can be shared on social media platforms to ensure greater outreach and awareness among audiences about Marathi cinema’s history.

To facilitate the smooth operations of Kolhapur Chitra Nagari Corporation, the necessary mechanism required for recruitment was approved. Shelar also highlighted the importance of appointing architects with expertise in the development of film cities through external sources considering the various developmental projects that are underway.

