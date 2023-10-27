Maha to promote 3K helpers as 'Anganwadi Sevikas': CM Shinde

Mumbai, Oct 27 Empowering women under various schemes through the Central government's help, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state will promote 3,000 helpers to the post of 'Anganwadi Sevikas', here on Friday.

Attending an event, 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana', Shinde also distributed an amount of Rs 321.57 lakhs online to 8.14 lakh mothers under the scheme in the presence of Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Munjapara Mahendrabhai, state ministers Aditi Tatkare, Mangal Prabhat Lodhan and others.

Shinde said that the women who are the 'mother power', work to build the society and a new generation and the state government is prepared to solve their problems.

He pointed out that through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, the women have got reservations in parliament and assemblies, lakhs of toilets were built in households under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, the names of women have appeared under homes through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and others.

"For the first time in history, PM Modi launched a nutrition tracker to check whether mothers and children are getting proper nutrition services. In the last one and a half years, the Maharashtra government has also taken concrete steps for the welfare of women, to empower them, like the 'Lek Ladki' (Beloved Daughter) scheme and others for the women," said Shinde.

As part of the PM's 73rd birthday, the state will implement the 'NAMO 11 Point Program' to provide various government schemes' benefits to 73 lakh women, plus 50 per cent discount on ST travel, 50 hostels for working women, free health checkups of 1.04 crore women for their good health, etc.

Since the launch of the PMMVY, launched to control maternal and child mortality rates, around 35 lakh women -- against the target of 30 lakh -- have already benefited and another two crore women will be covered through self-help groups, he said.

Irani said that the Centre will pay the insurance premium for Anganwadi workers, the government will give Rs 12,800 to each for purchase of mobiles phones, and provide help for the skill development of the helpers.

She added that soon the Centre will notify starting 1,000 nurseries for children of women going for employment in urban areas, and other schemes for the safety and security of the women.

The occasion also saw the launch of an information booklet, a new web portal and mobile app of PMMVY.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor