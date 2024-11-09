Maha: Under PMBJP, Nalasopara residents buying cheaper medicines; thank PM Modi

Mumbai, Nov 9 The Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP), one of the flagship schemes towards the health and well-being of citizens, was providing money-saving opportunities to lakhs of people, who opt for generic medicines instead of branded ones.

The impact of Jan Aushadi Kendras, opened under PMBJP is also visible in Mumbai's Nalasopara region. Here, people are buying medicines from these centres offering cheaper medicines, thus saving money on medical expenses.

In a special interaction with IANS, Jan Aushadhi Centre director Rohit Mishra explained how the scheme was instrumental in curbing people's medical expenses without compromising on any medical grounds.

He said that people are buying affordable medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which is certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Refinement Laboratories (NABL). He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the scheme for the public's well-being.

"Branded medicines are available for Rs 100 at private medical stores but the same medicines are available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra for just Rs 10 to 15. People get to save up to 90 per cent because of this. Earlier, there were around 5,000 across the country, but now it has increased to more than 14,000," he said.

He further informed that more than Rs 30,000 crore have been saved through the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Project, in past ten years.

Rahul Prajapati, a customer said he was buying cheaper medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, as against expensive ones at private medical stores.

He further said, "There is no compromise in the quality of these medicines. The public is very happy with the medicines available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra."

Soni Pandey, another customer said that the medicines here are much cheaper than other medical stores.

Medicine buyer Sanjay Kumar Maurya said: "Earlier, I used to buy medicines from private medical stores for more than Rs 1,000 but now the same medicine is available for Rs 300 to 400. We are benefiting a lot from Jan Aushadhi Kendras."

Notably, the goal of PMBJP is to open dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras to provide generic medicines at affordable prices.

As per official estimates, till October, more than 13,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been operational across the country.

