Maha woman govt official, who plotted father-in-law’s murder, sent to 3 days police custody again

Nagpur (Maharashtra), June 13 A Nagpur court on Thursday sent woman government official Archana Manish Puttewar, accused of plotting the hit-and-run killing of her father-in-law ostensibly to grab family properties worth around Rs 22 crore, to police custody for three days again, a police official said.

Nagpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nimish Goyal said that the investigators will confront her with two others, accused of complicity in the crime, who were arrested earlier this week.

They are Prashant Parlewar, Puttewar’s elder brother, and her assistant, Payal Nageshwar, he said.

Besides them, three more accused arrested so far in the sensational case are Sarthak Bagade, the Puttewar family driver, and his associates Neeraj Imje and Sachin Dharmik.

Puttewar was earlier sent to police custody for three days, and then to judicial custody, but in view of the fresh developments and progress in the probe, the Nagpur police again secured her police custody.

All the accused are allegedly involved in the elaborately planned ‘hit-and-run’ killing of Puttewar’s father-in-law, Nagpur businessman, Purushottam Puttewar, 82, on May 22, conspiring to usurp his properties of around Rs 22 crore.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singhal told media persons on Wednesday that the police have also recovered cash, and gold, worth totally around Rs 17 lakh, which was ostensibly the part payment of the promised Rs 1 crore, to the hired killers, apart from mobile phones and a used car deployed for the crime.

Puttewar, 53, is an Assistant Director in the Gadchiroli Town Planning Department, and her brother Parlewar is also a senior bureaucrat, serving as Director, MSME Department, Nagpur.

According to sources, the two government officers are likely to face repercussions from their respective departments after their alleged involvement in the sensational crime has come to light.

The sister-brother duo had lured Dharmik to join their dark deed with lucrative promises of giving him space to operate a licensed beer bar, after which he agreed and hired Imje, besides roping Bagade into the dark conspiracy.

Earlier in May, the accused had made a couple of failed attempts to eliminate Purushottam Puttewar, but he survived with minor injuries, so the family did not register a police complaint. The probe would encompass the track records of the siblings, both government servants, and who reportedly have high political connections.

