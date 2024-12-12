Mahabodhi Temple gets bomb threat, security heightened

Patna, Dec 12 Security measures at the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bodh Gaya, have been heightened after the temple's management received a threatening letter to blow it up, an official said on Wednesday.

The temple management promptly alerted Gaya's district police about the threat.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bodh Gaya Police Station, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are underway to determine the origin of the letter.

"The Mahabodhi management received the threat two days ago and immediately informed the district police. We are actively working to trace the sender’s location," Singh told IANS.

In response to the threat, security at the temple premises has been significantly increased. Sources revealed that the threatening letter was allegedly issued in the name of ISIS.

However, senior police officials are refraining from making public statements regarding the case as investigations are ongoing.

Additionally, sources have suggested that a dreaded gangster of Jharkhand named Prince Khan, from the Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, might have been involved in the incident. Further details are awaited as the police continue their investigation.

The investigation into the threat against the Mahabodhi Temple has intensified as a police team from Bodh Gaya travelled to Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on Tuesday. The team continued its inquiry on Wednesday, visiting the residence of Prince Khan in Bank More, Wasepur, Dhanbad.

According to preliminary findings, Prince Khan is reportedly hiding in Dubai, prompting authorities to investigate whether he is directly responsible for the threatening letter or if someone else is involved.

Police from both Bihar and Jharkhand are collaborating to uncover the truth, with central agencies also becoming vigilant due to the possible involvement of ISIS.

The seriousness of the threat is underscored by the temple’s history of being targeted. The Mahabodhi Temple has faced two prior attacks in 2013 and 2018. Thanks to robust security arrangements, both incidents were averted without major consequences. However, the UNESCO World Heritage Site remains a potential target, raising concerns over its security.

The ongoing investigation aims to identify and apprehend those responsible for the threat while ensuring the safety of the temple and its visitors.

