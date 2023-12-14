Mahadev App case: Maha govt forms SIT to probe Dawood Ibrahim brother’s involvement

Nagpur, Dec 14 Maharashtra government on Thursday formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the involvement of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Mustakim, in the Mahadev App case.

The Mahadev App is known for betting and thereby defrauding gullible public to tune of crores of rupees.

Replying to a ‘Calling Attention Motion’ raised by Ashish Shelar (BJP) in the state assembly, Shelar alleged that an FIR against the App was registered on November 7 for defrauding the small banks to the tune of crores of rupees and the 28 per cent government service tax was also not paid.

Mustakim and Amit Sharma -- business partner -- of Dawood Ibrahim are accused of pumping finances in J.P Infrastructure, a building construction firm of Vijay Jain.

Amit Sharma and Jain are partners in a building project J.P Dek in Dindoshi which was funded by Ramesh Shah and Edelweiss Company.

The Edelweiss Company has said that company has no financial relationships with J.P Infra Mumbai, J.P Infra India Pvt. Ltd and has not financed projects like J.P Deck in Goregaon neither anywhere else as alleged.

“We state categorically that these claims are unfounded, baseless and seem motivated. Edelweiss has always conducted its business with the highest levels of integrity and in full compliance with all regulatory requirements,” the company in a press release said.

Meanwhile, while making a detailed statement in the Lower House, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahadev App was registered in South America, Venezuela through Telegram social media platform.

“The government is regulating the App and contemplating a dynamic platform of all financial institutions and banks which will detect the fraud immediately,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the Central government is initiating stringent measures to curb the crime and fraud which will also followed in the state.

MLAs Nana Partole, Jayant Patil and Bacchu Kadu said that it was a serious cyber crime and criminals are using data to defraud public.

