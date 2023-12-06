Mahadev app scam accused's father found dead in Chhattisgarh

In a recent development, the father of an individual implicated in the Mahadev betting app scam was discovered dead under dubious circumstances on Tuesday in a village located in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, as reported by a senior police official.

The body of Sushil Das (62), who was missing since the last two days, was found in a well at Achhoti village under Anda police station limits in the afternoon and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide, Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Gopal Garg said.

The individual who passed away was the father of Asim Das, identified as a suspected cash courier apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. According to Garg, the senior Das, employed as a security guard in a private company, had been missing since Sunday evening.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, but exact reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, the official said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation was underway, he added. Asim Das and another accused, constable Bhim Singh Yadav, were arrested by the ED on November 3.

The ED claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by 'cash courier' Das had led to startling allegations that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that these are subject matter of investigation.

