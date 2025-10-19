Mahagathbandhan broken into thousand pieces over ticket row: Giriraj Singh

Begusarai, Oct 19 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan, saying there is no consensus either between the parties or within them, after allegations from some RJD leaders that tickets were being sold.

The comments came as dramatic scenes unfolded outside the residence of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, where former RJD candidate Madan Shah broke down, accusing the party of corruption and betrayal in ticket distribution.

Speaking to IANS, Shah said he had been promised a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav to contest from the Madhuban Assembly constituency in Motihari.

He alleged that RJD leader Sanjay Yadav demanded Rs 2.7 crore for the ticket and that, when he refused to pay, the ticket was handed to another candidate. In an emotional protest, Shah tore his clothes and lay down on the road outside Rabri Devi's residence, demanding a meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Madhuban ticket was later given to Santosh Kushwaha.

Reacting to these developments, Giriraj Singh told IANS, "There is nothing like an alliance in Opposition. This is a fraud. Even within their parties, there is a scuffle. Lalu has not even named a CM face. Somewhere, RJD people are accusing Lalu and Tejashwi of selling the tickets. Somewhere, there are dozens of places where many candidates of the Mahagathbandhan are contesting each other."

"This alliance is broken into a thousand pieces -- Tejashwi is somewhere else, Lalu is somewhere else, and Rahul is somewhere else," he added.

Later, addressing reporters, Singh said, "There's a scuffle in the Mahagathbandhan over buying and selling tickets. I would appeal to Lalu Prasad Yadav -- it's happening at his gate. Don't open the gate, otherwise your kurta will be torn too."

Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

As campaigning intensifies, internal discord within the Mahagathbandhan has deepened, with both the RJD and Congress still struggling to finalise seat-sharing.

While the RJD remains firm on offering around 58 seats, the Congress is insisting on contesting more than 60, ideally 65, citing its national status.

