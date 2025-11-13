Mahagathbandhan certain to lose Bihar polls: JD(U)

New Delhi, Nov 13 On the eve of the Bihar Assembly election results, the JD(U) and its NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) expressed strong confidence in a decisive victory for the Nitish Kumar-led alliance, asserting that the people of the state have rejected the Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking on the exit polls, JD(U) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the mood across the state clearly reflected public trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a lack of confidence in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

“Judging by the mood of the people of Bihar, no one will accept the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, who faces cases in four states — Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi,” he told IANS.

He further added that the Opposition alliance is destined to lose. “In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, they suffered a marvelous loss, and it is final that the Mahagathbandhan will lose again. Tejashwi is inexperienced and Bihar needs a strong and mature vision, which is possible only under Nitish Kumar’s supervision,” Neeraj Kumar asserted.

Echoing similar confidence, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said, “NDA is set to form the government once again with a full majority and complete strength. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going to take the oath as Chief Minister once more.”

The vote counting for all 243 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for Friday, November 14, following two phases of polling held on November 6 and 11. Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 67.14 per cent by 5 p.m. in the final phase — the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. The first phase also recorded a notable increase, with turnout 2.09 per cent higher than that of the 2020 Assembly elections.

Districts such as Kishanganj (76.26 per cent), Katihar (75.23 per cent), Purnea (73.79 per cent), and Supaul (70.69 per cent) saw particularly high voter participation, reflecting strong public engagement across the state.

JD(U) leaders believe this heightened turnout is a positive sign for the NDA. “People have seen the development, law and order, and stability under Nitish ji’s leadership. The voters of Bihar are wise; they want continuity, not chaos,” Neeraj Kumar said.

