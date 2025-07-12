Mahagathbandhan meeting today in Patna to finalise strategy for Bihar polls

New Delhi, July 12 As Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, a crucial meeting of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has been convened on Saturday, July 12, at the residence of RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Polo Road in Patna.

The high-level meeting will witness the presence of senior leaders from all constituent parties of the alliance, including the Congress and other parties.

The primary agenda of the meeting is to finalise the alliance's strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the upcoming polls.

All the committees formed within the Mahagathbandhan have prepared detailed proposals to counter the influence of NDA constituents, which will be presented before Tejashwi Yadav and other top leaders during the meeting.

The alliance aims to put forth a united and aggressive front to challenge the BJP-led coalition in the state.

This meeting comes on the heels of recent political mobilisation by the alliance.

Earlier on July 9, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan organised a massive statewide bandh and a protest march focussed on the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav jointly led the protest, accusing the BJP government of manipulating the SIR process to selectively remove names of Opposition supporters from the voter rolls, a charge strongly denied by the Election Commission.

According to AICC secretary Shahnawaz Alam, the party has appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for all Assembly constituencies and is integrating its grassroots outreach programmes with the SIR awareness campaign.

Congress workers have been tasked with visiting 400 households daily under the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' while simultaneously educating people about the SIR and helping them fill out the forms.

The Opposition is also targeting specific voter segments, OBCs, Dalits, and tribals, accusing the Centre of using the SIR exercise to disenfranchise marginalised communities.

