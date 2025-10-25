Mahakal Temple Committee bans Mahant, priest for 15 days after sanctum clash

Ujjain, Oct 25 The Mahakal Temple Management Committee held a crucial meeting on Saturday in temple town of Ujjain to address both an internal dispute and preparations for the upcoming festive occasion of “Kartik Agahan procession".

In a firm decision, the committee barred Mahant Mahavir Nath of Rinmukteshwar Ashram and priest Mahesh Sharma from performing special darshan or entering the sanctum sanctorum of “Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple” for 15 days, following a reported clash between them on 22 October.

The incident took place inside the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum), , when Mahant Mahavir Nath arrived with Saint Shankar Nath from Gorakhpur. Priest Mahesh Sharma objected to the Mahant wearing a turban during darshan, leading to a heated exchange that escalated into a physical confrontation, reports said.

The altercation, witnessed by devotees and recorded on CCTV, threatened the temple’s serene atmosphere and prompted swift administrative action. Temple Administrator Pratham Kaushik immediately constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The panel submitted its report within three days, confirming misconduct by both individuals. Based on its findings, the management committee ruled that neither the Mahant nor the priest would be allowed to use the VIP entry route or conduct puja in the sanctum sanctorum for the next 15 days. They may only visit the temple as ordinary devotees.

Officials stated that this disciplinary measure effectively resolves the dispute and protects the temple’s spiritual integrity.

In the same meeting, detailed arrangements were finalised for the grand auspicious occasion of “Kartik Agahan Sawari -- the ceremonial procession of Lord Mahakal, scheduled to begin on 27 October. The procession, held annually on the second Monday of the Kartik month, will feature the deity in five divine forms carried through streets of the temple town.

Collector Roshan Singh chaired the review and issued strict instructions to all concerned departments, including police, municipal corporation, electricity, and public works, to complete security, traffic management, sanitation, and lighting arrangements well in advance.

A major attraction this year will be the inclusion of the Mahakal Band, making its debut in the procession with devotional performances. The Harihar Milan ceremony on 3 November will include controlled fireworks, adding to the festive grandeur.

Over 2,000 security personnel, including women constables, have been deployed along the 6-kilometre route, with extensive CCTV coverage and designated parking zones for devotees. Health and safety protocols will also be strictly enforced.

Mahakal temple is a Hindu temple. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of the Lord Shiva.

As Ujjain restores calm within its holiest shrine and gears up for one of its most revered religious events, the city reaffirms its role as a global centre of faith, devotion, and cultural heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor