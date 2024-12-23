Mahakumbh 2025: In a first, devotees and pilgrims to be educated on using RTI

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 23 In a groundbreaking move, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled its plans of apprising the devotees and pilgrims, about benefits of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and also their usage.

Marking a first of its kind initiative during the Mahakumbh, the move aims to empower citizens by raising awareness about their rights, enabling them to fight for justice.

All Information Commissioners of Uttar Pradesh will be present at the Mahakumbh to inform devotees about the various aspects of RTI. They will also be introduced to digital methods for accessing information.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stewardship has been spearheading an anti-corruption campaign, bringing much-needed relief to the public across the state and ensuring greater accountability and transparency among officials.

All Information Commissioners of Uttar Pradesh are expected to attend the Mahakumbh 2025 and engage with the public.

A special camp will be set up in the Mahakumbh Mela area, where digital experts will guide devotees on RTI and how to access it through platforms such as Google, Facebook, X, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner, Virendra Singh Vats said that the RTI is a powerful tool for creating a corruption-free environment in the state.

"Efforts are, therefore, being made to ensure that the rights of common citizens are protected and that the devotees attending the Mahakumbh are made aware of the same", he stated.

He further mentioned that, for the first time, efforts on such a large scale are being made to educate devotees about their rights at the Mahakumbh.

"Devotees will learn how to use their rights effectively. Every bit of information related to RTI would be disseminated to the public and there would be discussions in which the Information Commissioners would be engaging with the public," he stated further.

In addition, the opinions of the general public will also be gathered. All Information Commissioners, along with the Chief Information Commissioner, will engage with the devotees to discuss steps that can be taken to enhance the effective use of the RTI.

Under the campaign, the common public will also be handed over books that will spark their interest.

Virendra Singh Vats mentioned that these books will contain valuable material on RTI, which will help common people access the information they are entitled to.

