Mahakumbh 2025: In a first, six fireboats to be deployed for safety of pilgrims

Prayagraj, Dec 9 The preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing. Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department has come up with a first-of-its-kind initiative of deploying fireboats to make the pilgrimage safe and secure for the devotees.

The fireboats will remain stationed along the ghats of Ganga, near the fair zone and ensure that the Mahakumbh remains a fire accident-free zone.

Equipped to deliver quick response, these fireboats will prevent fire incidents on river ghats.

A total budget of Rs 131.48 crore was allocated for developing fireboats and accessory equipment including Rs 66.75 crore, designated by the Fire department and Rs 64.73 crore from the departmental budget.

Chief Fire Officer and Mahakumbh Nodal Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed that the six advanced fireboats will be deployed at the Sangam and on other ghats by the last week of December.

"Fireboats are renowned for their swift response and ability to navigate rivers quickly, ensuring rapid fire control. They are especially effective in fire prevention and rescue operations on riverfront ghats," he explained.

"A standout feature of these boats is the inclusion of remote-controlled fire-fighting robots, capable of reaching areas beyond the range of water cannons and conducting fire suppression operations with precision," he added.

He added that these boats are invaluable in extreme temperature zones or in cases where explosive materials are involved. In such situations, they not only protect lives and property but also act as shields to ensure the safety of firefighters during rescue missions.

Deputy Director Aman Sharma stated that, in line with CM Yogi's vision, Mahakumbh 2025 will feature robust fire safety arrangements, including the deployment of over 351 specialised fire-fighting vehicles, more than 2,000 trained personnel, and the construction of 50+ fire stations and 20 fire posts across the fairgrounds.

