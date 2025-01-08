Mahakumbh 2025: Northeastern saints to participate in ‘Shahi Snan’ for first time

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 8 This year's Mahakumbh is showcasing the cultural influence of the North-Eastern states, with a special focus on the tradition of Satradhikars in Assam, where rituals will be conducted based on the Assamese Namghar culture. The northeastern saints are participating in the Mahakumbh for the first time this year.

The Yogi Adityanath government has extended a special invitation to the saints from the northastern region, granting them the status of ‘State Guests’. Special preparations are underway in the Prag Jyotishpur area of the Kumbh complex to accommodate these cultural events, beginning on January 12.

Padma Shri awardee Chitta Maharaj of Tripura, along with ancient satras like Dakshin Pad Satra, Gadmur Satra, many satradhikars will come and participate in the Shahi Snan.

This is for the first time that the Satradhikars will be participating in the royal bath at the Kumbh and staying there.

The akhadas will honor them, and there will be dialogues with the saint community. The Prag Jyotishpur camp is set to be inaugurated on January 12.

Mahant Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shri Keshav Das Ji Maharaj of Yogashram Bihalangini Assam, shared that a Namghar is being built in the Prag Jyotishpur area of Mahakumbh, marking the first time this is happening at the Kumbh.

The Satradhikars will stay here and participate in the Shahi Snan.

Religious gatherings will be held, and an uninterrupted Bhagwat Katha will take place, running for 168 hours over seven days, from January 21 to January 27.

An exhibition showcasing the cultures of all northeastern states will also be held, offering a complete picture of their society, culture, and religion.

Artists have already arrived to prepare for it, and the exhibition will be inaugurated on January 12, he informed.

He further shared that the event will feature a performance by Ram Vijay Bhavana, which will be staged in the style of Ramlila. Additionally, there will be a Manipuri dance performance and a Satrik dance.

A Bamboo Dance from Nagaland and an Apsara dance will also be showcased, all falling under the Satrik culture.

Devotees will display their artistic skills at the Mati Akhada, a unique tradition of yoga practice with its own distinct form.

A model of Kamakhya will be set up, and the sacred water from Kamakhya will be distributed among the devotees.

Regarding the arrangements at the fair, he mentioned that the arrangements are excellent. The Mela administration is making efforts to ensure that all the saints and sages are satisfied and have the necessary facilities.

"The kind of arrangements made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have deeply impressed, satisfied, and excited them. Yogi Ji has invited 125 saints from the Northeast, giving them the status of State Guests, and they are receiving calls from the CM's office. Their accommodations will be arranged in our own Khalsa," he remarked.

