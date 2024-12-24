Mahakumbh 2025: Super deluxe and villa tent houses ready, booking to begin from Jan 10

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 24 Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest cultural and spiritual event, is set to begin in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13.

Preparations are underway at full speed to make this a grand event.

As part of these efforts, Indian Railways is ensuring world-class facilities for the millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh.

This includes arrangements for shelter for more than one lakh passengers and the operation of nearly 3,000 special-fare trains.

In addition, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of the luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam.

This tent city, located in Sector No. 25 of Naini, Arail, in Prayagraj, is situated about 3.5 km from the Sangam on the banks of the Ganga.

It will offer world-class accommodations, including super deluxe tents and villas, complete with modern amenities.

The rent for these tents will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per day, and guests will have the facility of private bathrooms, hot and cold water, air blowers, bed linens, towels, and food services.

Villa guests will also have access to a private seating area and television.

Online bookings for stays at 'Mahakumbh Gram' are set to open from January 10 to February 28.

Reservations can be made easily through the IRCTC website at www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram, with additional information available on both the IRCTC and Tourism Department websites and the Mahakumbh App.

Bookings can also be made through IRCTC's business partners, MakeMyTrip and GoIBIBO.

For the safety and comfort of guests, the tent city will provide first aid services and will be under constant surveillance with CCTV cameras.

