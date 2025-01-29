Mahakumbh: 30 dead, 60 injured in stampede, says UP top cop

New Delhi, Jan 29 At least 30 people were killed and about 60 injured in the stampede that broke out at the mela ground in Prayagraj, in the early hours of Wednesday, a top police officer said.

Vaibhav Krishna, the DIG rank officer at Mahakumbh told the press that 25 bodies have been identified so far and the process of identification for the rest is underway. He said the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

This is the first official confirmation about the death toll and the number of injured in the Mahakumbh stampede. Soon after the news broke about deaths in stampede, political parties were prompt in offering their condolences on loss of loved ones, however, the number of deaths was not clear.

Addressing the media, the DIG rank officer overseeing the Mahakumbh festivities said: "At around 1-2 a.m. before the Brahma Muhurta, a huge crowd gathered at the Akhara Marg. Due to the massive gathering, the barricades on the other side broke and the crowd ran over the devotees, wanting to take a dip at the Sangam."

He said that at least 90 people were taken to the hospital through ambulances but unfortunately, 30 devotees have passed away.

Sharing information on the unidentified deceased devotees, he said that they are from Assam, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Also, talking about the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts in salvaging the situation post stampede, he said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an appeal to all the saints, seers, Akharas and Mahamandaleshwars to postpone their dip by a few hours.

Notably, 'Mauni Amavasya' is the one of most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, falling on Magh Krishna Amavasya. It is believed that on this day, the water of holy river turns into ‘Amrit’. The bath on this day is traditionally performed in silence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor