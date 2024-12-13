Mahakumbh a divine festival of our faith, says PM Modi after launching projects worth Rs 5,500cr

New Delhi, Dec 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 5500 crore at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed in devotion to Prayagraj, the auspicious land of Sangam, and paid his respects to the saints and sadhus attending the Mahakumbh.

PM Modi expressed gratitude towards the employees, shramiks and safai karmacharis who have made the Mahakumbh a grand success with their hard work and dedication.

Reflecting on the magnificent scale and size of the Mahakumbh, the Prime Minister said that it is one of the largest gatherings in the world where lakhs of devotees are welcomed daily for the Mahayajna lasting 45 days and a whole new city is set up for the occasion.

“A new history is being written on the land of Prayagraj”, the Prime Minister exclaimed while underlining that the organisation of Mahakumbh next year would take the spiritual and cultural identity of the nation to new peaks and said that such a ‘MahaYagya’ of unity would be discussed around the world.

“India is a land of sacred sites and pilgrimages,” said PM Modi. He added it was a land of rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Kaveri, Narmada and many other innumerable rivers.

Describing Prayag as the confluence, collection, congregation, combination, influence and power of the sacred flow of these rivers, the importance of many pilgrimage sites and their greatness, the Prime Minister said that Prayag was not just a confluence of three rivers, but more than that.

Explaining the importance, PM Modi remarked that it has been told about Prayag that it is a pious time when the sun enters the house of Makar, and then all the divine powers, nectar, sages and saints descend down to Prayag.

He added that Prayag was one such place without which the Puranas would be left incomplete. He further noted that Prayag was one such place which was praised in the verses of the Vedas.

“Prayag is a place where there are holy places and virtuous areas at every step,” said PM Modi.

Throwing light on the cultural and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, the Prime Minister recited a Sanskrit shloka and explained: “The effect of the Triveni, the glory of Venimadhav, the blessings of Someshwar, the land of penance of Rishi Bhardwaj, the special place of Lord Nagaraj Vasu ji, the immortality of Akshayvat and the grace of God - This is what makes our Teertharaj Prayag.”

He further explained that Prayagraj is a place where all four elements of ‘Dharma’, ‘Arth’, ‘Kama’ and ‘Moksha’ are available.

“Prayagraj is not just a geographical piece of land, it is a place to experience spirituality,” the Prime Minister said, expressing gratitude towards the citizens for getting to visit Prayagraj.

He recalled taking a holy dip in the Sangam during the last Kumbh and also mentioned getting the opportunity today.

Speaking about his darshan and pooja earlier in the day at Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat, the Prime Minister informed about the development of Hanuman Corridor and Akshayvat Corridor for easy access by devotees and also mentioned inquiring about the redevelopment project of Saraswati Koop.

PM Modi also congratulated the citizens for the development projects of today worth thousands of crores.

“Maha Kumbh is a living identity representing our legacy of the divine festival of our faith, spirituality and culture,” PM Modi said.

He added that every time, the mega event symbolises the divine gathering of religion, knowledge, devotion and art. Reciting a sanskrit shloka, the Prime Minister explained that a holy dip in the sangam is equivalent to visiting crores of pilgrimage places. He added that an individual taking a holy dip is rid of all his sins.

The Prime Minister remarked that this eternal flow of faith has never stopped despite reigns by various emperors and kingdoms or even during the despotic rule of the British and the major reason behind this was that Kumbh is not driven by any external forces.

He added that Kumbh represented the consciousness of the inner soul of man, the consciousness which comes from within and draws people from every corner of India to the banks of Sangam.

He further added that people from villages, towns, and cities set out towards Prayagraj and such a power of congregation and mass gathering is rarely seen anywhere else.

PM Modi said that once an individual comes to Mahakumbh, everyone becomes one, be it saints, sages, wise men, or common people and the difference between caste and sects ends. He added that crores of people get connected with one goal and one idea.

The Prime Minister remarked that this time during the Maha Kumbh, crores of people from different states with different languages, castes, and beliefs would gather at Sangam and be in unison.

He added that this was his belief why Maha Kumbh was the MahaYagya of unity, where every kind of discrimination is sacrificed and every Indian who takes a dip in the confluence here represented a beautiful picture of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat.

PM Modi also emphasised the significance of Kumbh in India's cultural and spiritual tradition, highlighting how it has always been a platform for deep discussions among saints on critical national issues and challenges.

He said that when modern communication channels did not exist in the past, Kumbh became a foundation for significant social changes where saints and scholars gathered to discuss the nation's welfare and deliberated on both present and future challenges, thereby providing new direction and energy to the country's thought process.

The Prime Minister further added that the Kumbh retains its importance as a forum where such discussions continue, sending positive messages across the nation and inspiring collective thought on national welfare.

Even though the names, milestones and paths of these gatherings may vary, the Prime Minister said that purpose and journey remain the same. He underlined that the Kumbh continues to be a symbol of ongoing national discourse and a beacon for future progress.

The Prime Minister pointed out the past neglect of Kumbh and religious pilgrimages by previous governments, stating that despite the significance of these events, devotees faced difficulties.

He attributed this to a lack of connection with India's culture and faith and also reassured the citizens of the deep respect for India's traditions and faith under the current government, both at the Centre and state level.

He said that the governments at both centre and state, consider it a responsibility to provide facilities for pilgrims attending Kumbh. The Prime Minister informed that thousands of crores have been allocated for various projects, with both Centre and state governments working together to ensure smooth preparations.

He highlighted the special emphasis on improving connectivity to Prayagraj from cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Raebareli, and Lucknow, ensuring ease of travel for pilgrims.

He also praised the collective efforts of multiple government departments in preparing for the grand event, demonstrating the ‘Whole of the Government’ approach in action.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government is focused on both development and enriching India's heritage. He mentioned various tourist circuits being developed across the country and gave examples of the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Tirthankar Circuit.

Touching upon schemes like Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD, the Prime Minister said that the government is expanding facilities at pilgrimage sites.

He highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya with the construction of the grand Ram Mandir which has elevated the entire city. He also mentioned projects like Vishwanath Dham and Mahakal Mahalok that have gained global recognition.

In Prayagraj, the Prime Minister said, the Akshay Vat Corridor, Hanuman Mandir Corridor, and Bharadwaj Rishi Ashram Corridor reflect this vision, while sites like Saraswati Koop, Patalpuri, Nagvasuki, and Dwadas Madhav Mandir are also being revitalized for pilgrims.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Prayagraj, the land of Nishadraj, held a significant place in Lord Ram's journey to becoming Maryada Purushottam. He added that the episode of Lord Ram and Kevat continues to inspire us where Kevat washed Lord Ram's feet and helped him cross the river with his boat, symbolising devotion and friendship.

He further added that this event conveyed that even the Lord can seek help from his devotee. PM Modi remarked that the development of Shringverpur Dham is a testament to this friendship and the statues of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will continue to convey the message of harmony to future generations.

PM Modi underlined the significant role of cleanliness in making the grand Kumbh a success. He noted that the Namami Gange program has been accelerated to ensure proper sanitation and waste management in Prayagraj and initiatives such as appointing Ganga Doot, Ganga Prahari, and Ganga Mitras have been launched to raise awareness.

The Prime Minister also informed that more than 15,000 sanitation workers will ensure the cleanliness of the Kumbh this time. He expressed his gratitude to these workers in advance and acknowledged their dedication to providing a spiritual and clean environment for crores of devotees.

The Prime Minister gave the analogy of Lord Krishna who picked up used plates and sent out the message that every work is important, and said that the sanitation workers will add to the greatness of this event with their actions.

He recalled the appreciation received for cleanliness during the 2019 Kumbh and how he showed his gratitude by washing the feet of the sanitation workers, which remains a memorable experience for him.

PM Modi emphasised that the Kumbh Mela brings a significant expansion in economic activities, which often goes unnoticed. He added that even before the Kumbh, economic activities in the region were rapidly increasing.

The Prime Minister remarked that a temporary city will be set up on the banks of the Sangam, for approximately one and a half months which would witness millions of people visiting daily. He added that a large number of people would be required to maintain order in Prayagraj during this period.

PM Modi said that over 6,000 boatmen, thousands of shopkeepers, and those assisting with religious rituals and holy dips will see an increase in their work, which would create numerous employment opportunities. He added that to maintain the supply chain, merchants will need to bring goods from other cities.

The Prime Minister underlined that the impact of Kumbh would also be felt in the surrounding districts. He added that pilgrims coming from other states will use train or air services, further boosting the economy. He also emphasised that the Kumbh will not only strengthen society but also contribute to the economic empowerment of people.

PM Modi noted the significant advancements in technology that will shape the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. He pointed out that compared to previous years, smartphone users have increased and data is much cheaper than in 2013. He said that with user-friendly apps available, even those with limited tech knowledge can utilise them easily, referring to the launch of the ‘Kumbh Sahayak’ chatbot, marking the first use of AI and chatbot technology for Kumbh, capable of communicating in eleven Indian languages.

He suggested leveraging data and technology to engage more people, such as organising photography competitions that capture the essence of Kumbh as a symbol of unity. These photographs shared widely on social media, would create an immense visual canvas, blending countless emotions and colours.

Additionally, he proposed organising contests focused on spirituality and nature, which would further enhance the appeal of Kumbh, especially among the youth.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the collective and spiritual energy emerging from the Maha Kumbh will further strengthen the nation's resolve towards a developed India. He wished for the Kumbh Snan to be a historic and unforgettable event and prayed for the welfare of humanity through the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Extending his best wishes, he welcomed all pilgrims to the sacred city of Prayagraj.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present among other dignitaries.

Earlier, PM Modi travelled to Prayagraj and performed pooja and darshan at Sangam Nose and then Pooja at Akshay Vata Vriksh followed by darshan and pooja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. The PM also undertook a walkthrough of the Mahakumbh exhibition site.

PM Modi also inaugurated various projects for Mahakumbh 2025 including various rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads, among others, to boost infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity in Prayagraj.

In line with his commitment towards Swachh and Nirmal Ganga, the Prime Minister also inaugurated projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. He also inaugurated various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

The Prime Minister inaugurated major temple corridors which include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor among others. These projects will ensure ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism. The Prime Minister launched the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot that will provide details to give guidance and updates on the events to devotees on Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

