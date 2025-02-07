Mahakumbh Fire: Massive Blaze Reported In Prayagraj's Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg

A fire has broken out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg, within the Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra. Firefighters have arrived at the scene, and authorities are working swiftly to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

This marks the second such incident, following a similar fire on January 30 in an open area near Chamanganj Chowki outside Sector 22 in Prayagraj, which destroyed nearly 15 tents. The fire department responded promptly and managed to extinguish the flames, with no casualties reported.

According to news agency PTI, Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma confirmed that the fire was reported in the afternoon and quickly put out. He noted that the lack of proper roads made it difficult for fire engines to access the location, but the fire was ultimately fully contained without any loss of life or injuries. This incident occurred just one day after a stampede in the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh, which tragically resulted in 30 fatalities and left nearly 60 people injured.