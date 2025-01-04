Mahakumbh goes global, to be promoted at tourism fairs in Spain and Germany

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 4 In a major initiative to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to showcase the state's tourism offerings at the International Tourism Trade Fairs in Spain’s Madrid and Germany’s Berlin.

Mahakumbh, being held in Uttar Pradesh, is set to be presented as a cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, historical and cultural significance. The biggest aggregation of Sanatan Dharma followers not only represents a religious and spiritual event but also comes as a symbol of India's rich historical heritage.

In a bid to spread this message globally, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has meticulously prepared to present the grandeur on the global stage, ensuring maximum visibility at both international fairs.

Invites will also be sent to people from across the world to experience this magnificent event while also showcasing other diverse tourism offerings and special attractions of Uttar Pradesh.

The tourism fairs will feature thematic grand pavilions focusing on Mahakumbh 2025 and Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural legacy.

A 40-square-meter pavilion will be constructed at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), scheduled from January 24 to 28 in Madrid, Spain, displaying the tourism attractions of Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, another 40-square-meter pavilion will be set up at the ITB Berlin Fair, which will take place from March 4 to 6, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

To maximise global engagement, VVIP lounges will be constructed at both fairs, facilitating B2B and B2C sessions. Promotional materials will be made available in multiple languages, including English and local European languages, to ensure wider outreach.

In addition to promoting Uttar Pradesh as "Brand UP", the land of Buddha and Sanatan faith, discussions will be held with key stakeholders from major tourist sectors and prospective investors to attract foreign investment for the state's favorable environment.

Engagement will also be established with various tourism sector representatives, including tour operators from host countries and neighboring regions.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage will be highlighted alongside the promotion of ODOP (One District One Product) items and other traditional products from the state.

