Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Akharas Gather at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj for ‘Amrit Snan’ on Basant Panchami (Watch Video)

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, Prayagraj witnessed a massive influx of devotees who gathered to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The event, marking a significant spiritual moment, saw participation from saints, sadhus, and religious leaders from various Akharas.

Among the prominent figures present was Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, accompanied by numerous sadhus who took part in the revered Amrit Snan ritual. The Naga Sadhus, known for their ascetic lifestyle, also joined in the holy dip, further enriching the spiritual fervor of the occasion.



According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the day witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 62.25 lakh devotees taking the sacred dip by 8 AM alone. The cumulative count of devotees participating in the holy bath since the beginning of the event reached a staggering 34.97 crore by February 2nd.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, UP: Akharas head towards Triveni Sangam for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami.



As per Uttar Pradesh Information Department, today over 62.25 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip by 8 am. More than 34.97 crore devotees have… pic.twitter.com/XkBBsArKdM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

Also Read: Basant Panchami 2025: Helicopter Showers Flower Petals on Devotees Taking Amrit Snan in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh 2025 (Watch Video)

Final Amrit Snan of MahaKumbh Mela 2025

Basant Panchami also marked the last Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh 2025, a grand religious gathering that attracts millions of devotees from across the country and beyond. The Maha Kumbh is known for its spiritual significance, with the holy dip believed to cleanse devotees of their sins and pave the way for salvation.

