Mahakumbh Mela 2025: PM Modi to Visit Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj To Review Preparations on December 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj on December 13 to assess preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and inaugurate several projects, officials announced on Thursday. The region along the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, where the forthcoming Mahakumbh will take place in January and February, has been designated as Mahakumbhnagar and officially recognized as a new district by the state government.

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will carry out a thorough inspection of the arrangements on December 7 to ensure that all preparations are on schedule for the upcoming grand spiritual event.

"In anticipation of PM Modi's visit, Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj will be decorated in festive grandeur Departments have been directed to beautify their offices and buildings with plans for illuminating government structures with facade lighting. Key intersections, roads, and parks will also be adorned elaborately," a statement said.

"The Prime Minister's visit is being meticulously planned, with all departments and officials fully prepared. The Public Works Department (PWD) is working diligently to complete the renewal of key roads, while the Prayagraj Development Authority and PWD are focused on ensuring the timely beautification of major junctions and streets," said the divisional commissioner.



