Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Chaos Disrupts Prayagraj, Administration Urges Public to Avoid Travel Until February 15

The Maha Kumbh Mela has witnessed a major surge in attendance, leading to severe traffic congestion over the past two to three days due to the movement of VVIPs. The traffic jam has extended up to 300 km in all directions around Prayagraj, with vehicles arriving from across the country. In response to the growing situation, the administration has urged the public to refrain from traveling to Prayagraj until February 15.

Prayagraj's Sangam station is overcrowded as devotees who have already arrived are being transported by road. Several are being sent back from the district borders due to the worsening situation. The traffic congestion has become unbearable, with many vehicles suffering from damaged clutch plates and running out of fuel. Petrol pumps along the route are also experiencing a severe shortage, further exacerbating the problem.

Petrol and diesel tankers are also stuck in the traffic jams, disrupting the fuel supply. As train tickets were unavailable, many people resorted to traveling to Prayagraj by any means, adding to the traffic snarls. In some cases, passengers abandoned their cars and started walking, with some stuck for over 17 hours on what should have been a five-hour journey. There have been multiple incidents of car fires caused by engine overheating and the use of air conditioning. In one case, firefighters had to break car windows to rescue those trapped inside, with two individuals suffering burns.

Vehicles coming from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Maharashtra were diverted towards Karchana from the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, exacerbating the traffic situation. This has caused long delays, with travelers from Varanasi, Jaunpur, Kanpur, Rewa, Ayodhya, Pratapgarh, and other regions wasting entire days for just 10-10 km of progress. While the crowd during the Maghi Amavasya and Parvas was manageable, locals report that even on regular days, traffic jams are severe. In addition, vehicles have become stranded for several kilometers in villages outside Prayagraj's border, as drivers, seeking alternative routes through Google Maps, are facing similar congestion in these areas.