Mahakumbh: PM Modi to take holy dip in Sangam tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Prayagraj at around 11 a.m. where he will be given a grand welcome. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya as well as Brajesh Pathak are likely to accompany the Prime Minister during his visit to the Sangam.

PM Modi will take a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganga Yamuna and Saraswati and will offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

PM Modi's reverence for the Maa Ganga is not new as he has exhibited it on multiple occasions earlier.

As Prime Minister arrives in the temple town and heads to Triveni Sangam on February 5, the TV cameras will be scrambling to cover the sacred bath.

Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, the Prime Minister had inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

Days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah also took part in the Maha Kumbh festivities and took the dip of faith at the Sangam, along with his family members. He was flanked by host of Hindu seers and saints.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took a holy dip in the Sangam.

Besides, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also visited Prayagraj recently and took a holy dip. He praised the administration over the arrangements.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

Mahakumbh Mela has been drawing visitors - pilgrims as well as tourists - from all parts of the country as well as the world.

The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

