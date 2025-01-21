Mahakumbh: Shipra Pathak, ‘water woman of India’ lauds CM Yogi for tidy Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 21 Overwhelmed with the cleanliness and uninterrupted flow of pilgrims at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, Shipra Pathak, the ‘water woman of India,’ on Tuesday applauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his sustained efforts.

Shipra Pathak leads the ‘Ek Thali, Ek Thaila’ campaign for water and environmental conservation at Mahakumbh. Under her stewardship, lakhs of eco-friendly bags and plates have been distributed at Mahakumbh with the support of various organisations.

Praising the cleanliness across the Kumbh, including the Triveni Sangam, she said, “The level of cleanliness here is extraordinary. This beautiful arrangement is the result of efforts by a leader who, besides being a Chief Minister, is also a Sadhak, Yogi, and Sanyasi. The Kumbh is very close to his heart, and no one could have managed it better than him.”

Shipra described Yogi Adityanath as the most popular CM and also shared an experience from her journey.

“In November last year, I walked from Ayodhya to Rameswaram. When I told people in Karnataka that I came from Ayodhya, their response was, ‘That’s Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh.’ The fact that the largest state in India is identified with Yogi Adityanath even in a small village in Karnataka, speaks volumes about his service, and commitment, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari."

Shipra Pathak has walked 13,000 kilometres to promote water and environmental conservation. Her organisation, Panchtatva, has 15 lakh members and has facilitated the planting of 25 lakh saplings along riverbanks.

At Mahakumbh, she is actively raising awareness about cleanliness through her campaign.

She explained, “To ensure a clean Kumbh, we distributed bags, plates, glasses, and spoons to Akharas. If we noticed a devotee carrying a plastic bag, we handed them an eco-friendly alternative. While we strive to keep our rivers clean, it is essential to preserve our culture. Rivers can be cleaned with machines and commercialisation, but without cultural preservation, there will be no Mahakumbh on the riverbanks in the future.”

Shipra Pathak, who left her business and job to dedicate herself to saving rivers and forests, spoke about the profound significance of Mahakumbh.

"It is not just an ordinary festival or occasion. People from all classes, communities, and ideologies come together to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam, creating a unique and powerful vibration. Taking a dip here is not my sole focus. For the past year, we’ve been working to ensure that those who come to take a dip in the Sangam find clean and uninterrupted water. Through environmental conservation, we’ve united 100 organisations that support this mission," she remarked.

Reflecting on her journey to becoming the 'Water Woman,' Shipra shared, "Since childhood, I’ve had a deep connection with water. My parents named me Shipra, after the river. While travelling abroad for work, I noticed how clean the rivers there were, despite not being worshipped as goddesses. It made me wonder why our rivers couldn’t be the same."

She added, "The Narmada Parikrama was a turning point for me. I observed that where Maa Narmada flows cleanly and uninterrupted, people’s finances, health, and development thrive. But where the river is polluted, lives are adversely affected. This realisation led to my renunciation. I travelled along the Shipra, the Gomti, and journeyed from Ayodhya to Rameswaram. Our aim is not to imagine a new India, but to preserve the essence of ancient India and pass our cultural heritage to the next generation."

She concluded, "Snan in the Triveni Sangam not only offers salvation but also promotes physical health. A healthy body is essential to achieving salvation, and preserving our rivers ensures a healthy future for all."

