Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh will be resolved amicably: Odisha Deputy CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Tuesday said the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh will be resolved amicably.

The committee, constituted to address the long-pending dispute, held its first meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by the Chief Secretary, the Development Commissioner, and both Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs). All members of the committee were present, while senior leader Jayanarayana Mishra joined the meeting virtually.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the committee was briefed in detail on the Odisha government's stand as well as the position of the Chhattisgarh government on the inter-state river water dispute.

"It was decided that the issue will be resolved through negotiations in an amicable manner, and Odisha's interests will be fully safeguarded," Singh Deo said.

The high-level committee has been tasked with evolving a comprehensive and strategic approach to protect Odisha's rights over the Mahanadi River waters while seeking a mutually acceptable resolution with Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Niranjan Pujari, who is also a member of the high-level committee, demanded that the committee convene an all-party meeting, inviting all stakeholders related to the issue, and share details of the decisions the government intends to take for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

He further claimed that, so far, all river disputes across India have been resolved only through courts.

Pujari said the previous BJD government had fought the case strongly before the tribunal in the past and, therefore, the party has demanded that Odisha's representation in the tribunal be further strengthened.

Congress leader Sofia Firdous, member of the High-Level Committee on the Mahanadi Water Dispute, told IANS that when the interests of a state are involved, it is essential for representatives across party lines to come together and work collectively. She added that the first meeting provided an opportunity to understand the stance of different stakeholders, including the scientific assessment of the issue, the reports involved, and the position taken before the tribunal where the dispute is currently under consideration.

According to her, the meeting helped develop a working understanding, based on which further steps will be taken in the coming days.

Firdous also emphasised that any decision on the dispute must be logical, evidence-based, and aimed at protecting public interest.

"The focus should always be on safeguarding the rights of the people of Odisha and ensuring a fair and sustainable resolution," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor