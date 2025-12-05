Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Lesser-Known Facts About Dr. BR Ambedkar That Will Inspire Today’s Youth

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary is observed on December 6 as Mahaparinirvan Diwas across India, marking the day he passed away in 1956. Recognised as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, he was also an influential social reformer and scholar who dedicated his life to eradicating caste discrimination and uplifting Dalits, backward communities, and the poor. In 1956, he converted to Buddhism, symbolising a shift toward equality and spiritual liberation. In Buddhist philosophy, “Parinirvana” represents complete freedom after death, where the soul is released from worldly attachments, desires, and suffering.

Tributes and Public Observance

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, people across the nation pay homage by offering flowers, lighting candles, and gathering at Dr. Ambedkar’s memorials. Special events, seminars, and cultural programs are organised to share his thoughts, values, and contributions. Dr. Ambedkar was among the most educated leaders of his time, holding degrees in 32 subjects. After completing his BA from Mumbai’s Elphinstone College, he earned an MA and PhD from Columbia University. Later, he obtained an MSc, DSc, and a law degree from Gray’s Inn in London. Despite being the only Dalit student at Elphinstone College, he excelled academically.

Struggles and Early Challenges

Dr. Ambedkar’s childhood was marked by discrimination due to caste barriers. His passion for reading helped him rise beyond these limitations, and he eventually built one of India’s largest personal libraries. According to John Gunther, he owned over 8,000 books in 1938, and the collection grew to around 35,000 before his death. Born into a family with military background—his father served as a Subedar in the British Indian Army—Ambedkar received access to education, which was rare for those considered untouchable. However, at school, he was segregated, denied basic rights, and even needed help to access drinking water.

Influences and Constitutional Leadership

Inspired by the teachings of Kabir, Jyotiba Phule, and Buddha, Dr. Ambedkar developed strong views on equality and justice. His surname was originally Ambawadekar but was later changed by a supportive schoolteacher. At the age of 15, he was married to nine-year-old Ramabai, reflecting the social customs of the time. His legal expertise and deep understanding of governance made him instrumental in drafting the Indian Constitution, earning him the title “Father of the Indian Constitution.” Prior to drafting it, he studied constitutions from multiple countries. His exemplary qualification also led to his appointment as India’s first Law Minister.

Legacy and Fight Against Inequality

Throughout his life, Dr. Ambedkar led several movements against caste oppression and untouchability. He launched publications such as Bahishkrit Bharat, Mook Nayak, and Janata to voice the concerns of oppressed communities. He spearheaded movements like the Mahad Satyagraha and the Kalaram Temple entry protest, and he burned the Manusmriti to oppose discriminatory social norms. In 1951, he introduced the Hindu Code Bill, advocating equal inheritance and rights for women. When the bill failed to pass, he resigned from the Cabinet. On October 14, 1956, he embraced Buddhism with thousands of followers. He passed away on December 6, 1956, leaving behind a transformative legacy.