Maharana Pratap 'never surrendered' to defeat: Rajasthan Education Minister

Jaipur, Sep 3 Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday said that the King of Mewar Maharana Pratap Singh “never surrendered” to defeat, while the Mughal Emperor Akbar caused “death” for personal gains.

“Maharana Pratap was the ‘protector’ of the people. He never surrendered to defeat while the Mughal Emperor Akbar only caused widespread death for personal gains. So, calling Akbar ‘great’ is an act of foolishness,” the Education Minister said.

The minister added that the King of Mewar Maharana Pratap Singh and the King of the Maratha Confederacy Shivaji are synonymous with the word ‘bravery’.

“Both of them are great. There is no need to add any prefixes in front of their names. Maharana Pratap in a real sense was ‘great’ who is residing in the hearts and souls of people across the world,” the minister said.

On Sunday, the Education Minister announced that all school textbooks glorifying Mughal Emperor Akbar and referring to him as ‘great’ will be burnt.

“There was no bigger enemy to the Mewar region and Rajasthan than those who praised Akbar in their school textbooks and called him ‘great’,” the minister said.

He further said that the state government will celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K in a grand manner and the preparations have been already put in place for the event.

“We want to make students aware that a bold decision has been taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and hence there is a reason to celebrate,” the Education Minister said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor