Maharashtra: 12 hardcore Maoists surrender, lay down weapons in presence of CM Fadnavis

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), June 6 A total of 12 hardcore Maoists, carrying bounties worth crores of rupees, on Friday laid down arms and surrendered in the presence of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Kawande -- a highly remote and LWE-affected village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. This marks the first time that such a large group of heavily-armed Maoists has surrendered.

The Chief Minister’s Office, in a release, said: “The 12 surrendered Naxalites carried bounties exceeding Rs 1 crore and gave up sophisticated weaponry. CM Fadnavis presented them with copies of the Indian Constitution. He praised corporate entities like Lloyds for their involvement in the rehabilitation process, aiming to transform Gadchiroli into a steel and employment hub, while preserving the region’s natural resources."

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of the C-60 forces, CM Fadnavis remarked that the establishment of the Kawande outpost by police in just 24 hours signifies a major leap in governance reaching the people.

“This is not just a police station; it is a symbol of the government establishing its presence in regions that once lacked security. In the past two years, six such outposts have been created,” he added.

He cited that in the last 1.5 years, 28 Naxals have been killed, 31 arrested, and 44 surrendered.

“This is a record achievement. Several high-reward Maoists are returning to mainstream society. Our fight is now at its final stage,” he said.

CM Fadnavis also visited the river island where Maoists were hiding, applauding the bravery of the commandos who neutralised four Maoists in an operation that required them to wade through neck-deep water.

“Our target is to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026,” he declared. He acknowledged the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in implementing strict measures against LWE.

At a beneficiary gathering in the Kawande area, CM Fadnavis emphasised the goal of transforming Gadchiroli into an LWE-free and economically empowered district.

“Due to the joint efforts of the administration and government, services are reaching citizens directly, increasing their trust in the system,” he said.

Recently, under the “Dhartibaba Abhiyan", camps were held at Kawande, Neligunda, and Pengunda, benefitting 533 individuals through 987 services.

CM Fadnavis also distributed benefits under various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Food Security Scheme, PM-KISAN, MGNREGA job cards, anemia screenings, Aadhaar updates, caste certificates, and more.

Departments like Revenue, Health, Agriculture, Social Justice, Panchayati Raj, Women & Child Welfare, Police, and Integrated Tribal Development participated in the camp.

Further, in a bid to improve connectivity in the region, CM Fadnavis inspected via drone an under-construction bridge over the Korma stream on State Highway 380.

The 120-meter-long bridge will significantly enhance transportation between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The Rs 10.7 crore project has received technical approval. He instructed officials to expedite its completion.

The bridge is expected to benefit even the remotest villages in Gadchiroli, ensuring the efficient delivery of government services and development programs, said the release.

Earlier, a mass wedding ceremony for 13 former Maoists who had already surrendered was held in Gadchiroli, where CM Fadnavis extended best wishes to the newlyweds for a new beginning.

In the evening, he felicitated the elite C-60 commandos and handed over modern weapons including AK-103 rifles, ASMI pistols, and bulletproof jackets. He praised the valiant efforts of the commandos.

From the District Planning and Development Fund, 19 four-wheelers, including bulletproof vehicles, have been procured and were formally handed over to the police. The event saw the presence of Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, MLAs Dharmaraobaba Atram and Dr Milind Narote, DIG Ankit Goel, Collector Abhishekant Panda, and SP Nilotpal, among others.

