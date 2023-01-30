Maharashtra: 2 men arrested for raping minor girl, posing as police personnel in Thane

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl by posing as police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane, police said.

The accused have been identified as Vishnu Subhash Bhandekar (25), who works as a labourer and lives in the Kalyan area, and Ashish Prakashchand Gupta (32), who works at a tea shop in Dombivli.

A case under the POSCO Act was registered, following which teams were deployed to collect technical intelligence and keep an eye on suspicious people in the area and question them.

According to the police, one of the accused allegedly shot a video of the incident.

"Two people allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl by posing as police personnel. One of the accused also allegedly made a video of the incident & threatened to make it viral. Case registered u/s 376 (D) of IPC & POSCO Act," Thane Police said.

"We got a clue and arrested Vishnu from his residence, during interrogation, he confessed to the crime and also gave information about his other accomplice, following which the second accused Ashish was arrested from Kalyan," the police added.

Both the accused will be produced before the court today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor