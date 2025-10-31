Maharashtra advancing ease of doing business reforms, simplifying approvals: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 31 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Maharashtra is taking significant steps to improve ease of doing business (EoDB), deregulate procedures, and simplify sectoral approvals to create a more transparent and investor-friendly environment.

He said the state government is undertaking major reforms to make Maharashtra one of the most conducive destinations for industries. “According to the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Maharashtra has consistently been among the best-performing states in the country since 2015,” he said while reviewing various government initiatives related to EoDB.

Under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ framework, the key focus areas include land and construction permits, labour reforms, utility and inspection systems, and regulatory simplification. The state also plans to implement a single-window clearance ecosystem through the upgraded Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Facilitation platform -- MAITRI 2.0.

According to a government release, MAITRI 2.0 will include several integrated modules such as single sign-on, permit status tracking, a common application form, consolidated payment system, dashboards, inspections, grievance redressal, and user feedback mechanisms to streamline business processes.

“During the meeting, the progress of the state’s Ease of Doing Business programme, ongoing reforms, and upcoming initiatives were reviewed. Maharashtra has completed 399 of the 402 reforms under the ‘Ease of Doing Business 2024’ programme, taking its implementation score to 99.25 percent,” the statement said.

The release noted that Maharashtra was earlier ranked as an Achiever in the Ease of Doing Business 2020–21 cycle and as a Top Achiever in 2022. The final results for the Ease of Doing Business 2024 assessment will be announced on November 11, 2025.

Fadnavis said the state government will delegate more powers to district collectors to ensure effective implementation of the District Business Reform Action Plan 2025, which includes 154 reforms and will continue till August 14, 2026.

He added that six divisional committees have been formed to accelerate industrial development in Maharashtra, which will submit their reports by December 31, 2025. Among them, the Ease of Doing Business Improvement Committee is being led by Nashik Division Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, while Vijay Suryavanshi (Konkan Division) and Jitendra Papalkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division) are focusing on industrial resource utilisation and land bank promotion, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor